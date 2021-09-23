Lewis Art On Display At GRRVLC

  September 23, 2021

In addition to placing two sculptures on display at Levee Park, local artist Dale Lewis also had two of his works recently welcomed in a temporary art installation at Freedom Park in Prescott. According to a press release from Freedom Park, Dale’s distinctive sculptures are displayed in different cities all over the country, and GRRVLC is honored to host a gigantic sturgeon and a pine tree. Staff at Freedom Park invite visitors to come and check them out. Ponder the fact that there are indeed giant “living-fossil” sturgeons cruising the river below the bluff, and see if you can guess what he used to create the tree.

(Dale Lewis. Photo Source: GRRVLC)

