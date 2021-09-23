Lewis Art On Display At GRRVLC

In addition to placing two sculptures on display at Levee Park, local artist Dale Lewis also had two of his works recently welcomed in a temporary art installation at Freedom Park in Prescott. According to a press release from Freedom Park, Dale’s distinctive sculptures are displayed in different cities all over the country, and GRRVLC is honored to host a gigantic sturgeon and a pine tree. Staff at Freedom Park invite visitors to come and check them out. Ponder the fact that there are indeed giant “living-fossil” sturgeons cruising the river below the bluff, and see if you can guess what he used to create the tree.
(Dale Lewis. Photo Source: GRRVLC)