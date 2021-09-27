Local Singers Advance

Four local singers have qualified to compete in the 8th Annual Minnesota Sings Amateur Vocal Competition, which will be held in Woodbury on October 16th and 17th. The contest will feature singers in two divisions- Ages 13-20 and those 21 and over with all competing for a total of nearly $20,000 in cash and musical equipment prizes. Eva Storkamp and Nathan Schlindler advanced in the 13-20 age division, and Casey LeBuhn and Wendy Goblirsch will sing for Hastings in the 21 and over division. They competed in the 13th annual Hastings Sings event held in July during Rivertown Days. Each Minnesota city is eligible to advance 2 singers in each age division to the State Event. More information about Minnesota Sings can be found at MinnesotaSings.com and on social media.