Miss Hastings Judges Named

The Miss Hastings Scholarship Program has announced the judging panel for the 2021 Miss Hastings Scholarship Competition, to be held at Crossroads Church on Saturday, October 9th. According to a press release issued by Executive Director Janelle Behny, the panel of judges will be Dr. Jennifer Ostergaard, Miss Minnesota 1997, retirement asset manager Peter Thaldorf, Miss Minnesota International 2006 Becky Thoreson, JUGHEADS Founder Paul Arneberg, and fashion and jewelry designer Shelley Wade, who is the daughter of Miss Hastings 1962, Patricia May. The judges will name Miss Hastings 2022 from the pool of hopeful winners, Jocelyn Giefer, Julia Kurzawski and Jasmin Kotek. The competition begins at 3 PM.