MN Police Chase Ends In Prescott

Residents of Prescott may have observed or heard a helicopter flying over town at about 1 AM on Thursday morning. According to the Prescott Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol attempted to stop a fleeing motorcycle who made his way to Prescott, from Eagan. Prescott Officers were advised of the pursuit, however the motorcycle had already entered Prescott and made it to its destination. While the suspect thought he was in clear, the Minnesota State Patrol Helicopter was hovering above, and radioed his location to the officers on the ground. After a very brief foot pursuit Gabriel Alejandro Diaz Picasso was taken into custody, and booked into the Pierce County Jail for Resisting/Obstructing and Fleeing a Police Officer. Picasso is presumed innocent until proving guilty.