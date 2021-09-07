Mural Dedication Planned

The progress on the Community Mural on the river side of Hastings Family Service is nearing completion, and the City of Hastings will host a mural dedication and artist recognition event on Thursday, September 9 at 6 PM. The Hastings Public Arts Grant Task Force awarded a proposal to Daniela Bianchini and Pablo Diego Perez Riesco (aka Kalaka) to create a mural embracing the theme “Our Growing Diversity, Welcoming the Future.” Bianchini began work on the mural in mid-August and the completed mural and artist will be recognized on September 9. The mural is one of several murals located throughout the City of Hastings and is the third piece of public art commissioned by the task force. Join the City as they dedicate this beautiful work of art in Hastings and recognize the important role of public art in the community.