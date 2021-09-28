National Eagle Center Expansion

The National Eagle Center in Wabasha announced their plans for a major expansion on Monday, September 27th. State Representative Barb Haley explains her role in the project and the financial scale.

Part of the expansion is museum space, Preston Cook donated more than 25,000 eagle-related artifacts from his personal collection.

CEO of the National Eagle Center, Meg Gammage-Tucker shares what she is looking forward to most.

The Center will be closed for renovations starting October 25 and will reopen in Spring 2022.
Complete News Story Audio:

