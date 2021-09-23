Opioid Awareness Efforts Continue

In continuing efforts to increase awareness of opioid overdose deaths in the KDWA listening area, United Way of Hastings announces the introduction of refrigerator magnets and mini-flyers with important information about opioid overdose symptoms, resources, and phone numbers. Opioid awareness groups, such as APALD are working to inform the public about the dangers of opioids, and Fentanyl in particular, and also hope to convince the general public that deaths from opioid overdoses should be viewed as homicides committed by those who manufacture such substances outside the oversight of regulatory bodies, and illegally sell such drugs. To obtain a fridge magnet or mini-flyer, stop by the UWH office at 113 2nd Street E.