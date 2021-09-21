Park Improvements Showcased

There are new ways to enjoy the outdoors in Dakota County following major improvements to Lake Byllesby Regional Park in Cannon Falls and Whitetail Woods Regional Park in Farmington. The parks saw camping, trail and children’s play area upgrades, among other upgrades over the past year. The public is invited to explore the improved parks during two free open houses, at Lake Byllesby Regional Park, 8150 295th St. E., Cannon Falls, Saturday, Sept. 25, 3-7 PM, and Whitetail Woods Regional Park, 17100 Station Trail, Farmington, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2-6 PM. Lake Byllesby Campground has expanded from 57 sites to 83, all with paved parking, more privacy and improved accessibility. A canoe launch will give visitors a new way to enjoy the Cannon River. At Whitetail Woods Regional Park, two new prairie-style camper cabins are open for year-round reservations. A new paved loop around Empire Lake and three miles of new ski and hiking trails offer exciting ways to experience this park. For more information, visit DakotaCounty.us/Parks, and search “open house”.