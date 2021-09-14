Perkins Bare to the Studs But Coming Back

The Perkins renovation project continues, and Manager Becca Caneff recently commented that the response from the public has been nearly overwhelming.
She also stated that the inside is gutted right now.
Stay tuned to KDWA for updates.
