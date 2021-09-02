PHL Announces Maker In Residence

Pleasant Hill Library is pleased to announce a Maker artist is now in residence at the Library. Drop into the Pleasant Hill Library for live demos and stress-free classes on a variety of creative projects, including sewing, 3D printing and design, custom apparel and paper cutting, and graphic design with Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. Meet experienced maker artist Sam Hightower, who will help guide you along the way. During September, Hightower will be available in the iLAB makerspace at the Pleasant Hill Library every Tuesday and Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. Get complete details on the Library webpage.