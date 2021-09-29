The Friends of Pleasant Hill Library are organizing their annual used book sale for early October, and event organizers are seeking donations to the sale. Starting October 2nd, anyone wishing to donate books, games, puzzles, audio media, movies should bring items for donation to the Library, and place them in the collection bin in the lobby. The used book sale will be open on Friday, October 8th, from 9 AM to 4:30 PM, and Saturday, October 9th, from 9 AM to 2 PM, with a bag sale from 2:30 to 4:30 PM. For questions, contact the library at 651-438-0200.
PHL Seeks Sale Donations
