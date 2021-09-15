Pierce County Public Health reports that the Ellsworth COVID-19 Community Testing Site will reopen on Thursday, September 16th. The drive-thru testing site will provide twice per week testing on Monday and Thursday mornings from 9AM to Noon at Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services, W7725 US Highway 10 in Ellsworth, through Mid-December. There will be no testing on Federal Holidays to accommodate Holiday staffing. These dates are October 11th, November 11th, November 25th and 26th. No appointments are necessary for this free testing, but pre-registration is available on the Wisconsin COVID Connect website.
Pierce Co. COVID Test Site Reopens
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/09/pierce-co-covid-test-site-reopens/