Plan Commission Hears Apartment Plans

  • Filed under Featured

  • September 14, 2021

  • September 14, 2021

At a meeting held Monday evening, the Hastings Planning Commission deliberated rezoning, a site plan, a special use permit, and preliminary and final plats for a proposed 32-unit apartment complex near downtown Hastings. Community Development Director John Hinzman briefed the Commission on the project.

Click here for audio

   
A public hearing was opened and closed without comments, and Commissioners discussed irrigation of landscaping, garage design, and on-street parking. The Commission recommended approval of the project by unanimous vote. The City Council will deliberate the issue on September 20th.

Click here for audio

   
    

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/09/plan-commission-hears-apartment-plans/

Leave a Reply