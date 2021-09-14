Plan Commission Hears Apartment Plans

At a meeting held Monday evening, the Hastings Planning Commission deliberated rezoning, a site plan, a special use permit, and preliminary and final plats for a proposed 32-unit apartment complex near downtown Hastings. Community Development Director John Hinzman briefed the Commission on the project.
A public hearing was opened and closed without comments, and Commissioners discussed irrigation of landscaping, garage design, and on-street parking. The Commission recommended approval of the project by unanimous vote. The City Council will deliberate the issue on September 20th.