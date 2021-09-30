Prescott Plan Committee To Deliberate Zoning Change

At a regular meeting scheduled for Monday, October 4th, the Prescott Planning Commission will address and deliberate proposed changes to the C-2 Highway Commercial Zoning District. According to the meeting packet, the current C-1 (Central Commercial) and C-2 Districts allow for business services, retail establishments, and various business and government offices, among a variety of other business uses. Changes to the C-2 District would remove warehousing and wholesaling operations as permitted uses, except by Special Use Permit, under the C-2 designation, with the idea of encouraging development of the District for commercial growth. The C-2 District runs along the east and south sides of Highway10/29 from Borner Street to Pine Street. The meeting is open to the public.