Prescott Student Of The Week Named

The Prescott High School Counseling Office reports that the Kiwanis Student of the Week is PHS Junior Keola Thomason, who was nominated by Library Media Specialist Joan Simon. In her nomination, Simon indicated that Keola is an avid reader and has participated in many library activities including Book Club and Writer’s Block. Keola is thoughtful, respectful and kind and has excellent taste in books. Simon also stated that it has been a pleasure to get to know Keola and Simon is thankful to have her as a faithful library patron, supporter and friend.