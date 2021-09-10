Raider Defense Suffocates Eagles

The Hastings Raiders Football Team opened the Home Season in style on Thursday night, beating Apple Valley, 21-0, behind an offense that got better all night, and a Defensive effort that every fan leaving Todd Field won’t soon forget. The Raiders not only shut the Eagles out, but allowed a paltry grand total of 59 yards to Apple Valley, in a suffocating team victory. KDWA’s Stat Man Dick Cragg has more on the win, including some amazing Week Two statistics! Now, Simley comes to town next Friday at 7pm.