Raider Tennis 4-1 Over Last Five

The Hastings Raiders Girls Tennis Team is less than two weeks away from the start of the Section 1AA Postseason, and continue to play great tennis over the last week, going 4-1, with two Conference wins, and two more in the Eagan Invitational. One of the wins at Eagan was against a Sectional opponent in Winona, which will help the Raiders in the upcoming team seeding. Head Coach Marissa Welch joined KDWA Sports on Wednesday, to recap the last week of matches, and look ahead to the end of the regular season.