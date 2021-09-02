Simply Secure Breaks Ground on Expansion

Simply Secure Storage recently broke ground on their second brand new self storage facility in Hastings. The new facility will offer over 40,000 sq ft of storage once completed later this fall. Vanessa Smurawa, Director of Operations of Simply Secure Storage commented that immediately after opening the first storage facility in 2020, small business owners began asking about the possibility of offering larger storage units with amenities such as in-unit electricity, large overhead doors, high tech security features and short term leases. With the support of HEDRA, Simply Secure Storage was able to make this a reality for small business customers. Hastings Mayor Mary Fassbender as well as Officials from HEDRA, the Hastings City Council and the Hastings Chamber of Commerce were on hand to celebrate the event.
(Pictured: Mike Swanson (Merchants Bank of Hastings), Eric Smurawa, Vanessa Smurawa, Chad Smurawa, Ivan Smurawa, Francis Smurawa, (Simply Secure Storage), Hastings Mayor Mary Fassbender, Bruce Goblirsch (HEDRA) And Mathias Smurawa. Photo courtesy of Simply Secure Storage)