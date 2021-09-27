SMART Center Ribbon Cutting Held

Dakota County officially opened the new SMART Center on Courthouse Blvd in Inver Grove Heights with a ceremony on Monday morning. A long list of dignitaries were in attendance, and Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie commented on the accomplishment of bring the Center into being.
U. S. Representative for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District Angie Craig commented on the importance of continued improvements for training that first responders receive.
The SMART Center is located on Courthouse Blvd, near the intersection of Highway 52 and Concord Blvd in Inver Grove Heights.