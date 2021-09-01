South End of 316 To Get Roundabout

The southern intersection of Highway 316 where it meet Highway 61 east of Miesville is scheduled for renovation by constructing a roundabout starting next year, and Mn DOT has established a website to track the project. According to the website, roundabout construction at this intersection is expected to begin in July 2022 and to be completed by fall 2022. Construction will occur in phases to accommodate traffic and minimize impacts to residents, businesses and other users. Phase One will start in mid-July and run through early September with the closure of the intersection for approximately three weeks with a detour, and Phase 2 will run from September to completion, scheduled for late October. The roundabout is expected to alleviate congestion problems at the intersection and reduce the chance of so-called “T-Bone” type of accidents that are common for the interchange. The project will also improve the intersection of Highway 61 and County Road 18, or Pine Island Boulevard. Follow the project on the Mn DOT website.