Spavin Presents At WSP City Council Meeting

Hastings resident Cole Spavin was invited to appear during a recent meeting of the West St. Paul City Council. On September 13th, Mayor Dave Napier welcomed three members of the Optimist Club of West St. Paul before reading a special proclamation which recognized the work done by this youth service organization over the past 50 years. President Spavin also was informed that Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 will be designated as Optimist Club day in that city, honoring the positive influence focused on local youth. Hastings has been chosen to be the site of one of Minnesota?s newest Optimist Clubs, said Spavin, with an organizational meeting to be announced later this fall. There are currently 21 Optimist Clubs serving Minnesota with plans to build 5 more in the coming year. For more information about becoming a member, contact Cole Spavin, 651-437-6542.
(Photo taken of Optimist Club members and WSP City Council. Submitted photo.)