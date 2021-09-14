Spectro Breaks Ground on Expansion

Spectro Alloys has reported they are investing approximately $10 million in plant upgrades, which will be completed by Spring of 2022, including a new warehouse, adopting state-of-the-art pollution control equipment and enhancing technology and infrastructure. Spectro Alloys will break ground this week on a new 70,000 square foot building on its property near Highway 55 in Rosemount. The modern warehouse will significantly reduce truck traffic in and out of the facility while streamlining the production, shipping and receiving processes for safety and efficiency. The building will be optimized for solar power and will utilize process heat to reduce energy consumption. The project will also include trees and native prairie landscaping that is more aesthetically pleasing and will enhance the environment around the facility. According to information provided by Spectro, these efforts will further their commitment to environmental performance by reaching a goal of net zero carbon emissions.