This Old Horse Receives Award

This Old Horse has received news that the organization has been selected as the first recipient of the EQUUS Foundation’s Lannie Lipson Horse Whisperer Award. In a post on social media, This Old Horse commented that the award was established by the EQUUS Foundation in honor of Lannie Lipson and her commitment to ensuring a humane environment for horses now and in the future. Staff of This Old Horse have great respect for what it takes to meet the rigorous standards for achieving the EQUUS Guardian status, and they are humbled to be singled out for the award.