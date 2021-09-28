The Dakota County Board of Commissioners recently appointed three new members to the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board. According to information provided by Dakota County, Jim Sloan, a business representative for the Steamfitters-Pipefitters Local 455, will represent the public-labor sector. Heather Felderman, a rehabilitation area manager for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Vocational Rehabilitation Services, will represent the public-rehabilitation section, and Pratip Goswami, a change management specialist with the Patterson Companies in St. Paul, will represent the private sector. The Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board oversees employment and training programs in Dakota and Scott counties. It is a state leader in developing innovative programs administered through CareerForce locations in Burnsville, Shakopee and West St. Paul.
Three Named To Workforce Development Board
