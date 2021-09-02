USDA Provides Grilling Safety Resource

With Labor Day weekend comes the traditional last hurrah of the summer for family get-togethers and backyard picnics before school goes into full swing for the year. The USDA reminds everyone that proper grilling techniques will go a long way to help prevent food-borne illness from becoming an issue in your household. Meredith Carothers, food safety expert with the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline, outlined several ways you can get food safety questions answered live by real experts.
