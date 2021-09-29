Warrior 196 5K Held

Rosemount Police Officer Cassie Witt and Firefighter Luke Severson recently joined first responders from Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and the Apple Valley Fire Department to participate in the Warrior 196 Memorial 5K, recently held at Rosemount High School. This run honors and remembers five local alumni of Apple Valley/Rosemount/Eagan schools who lost their lives while serving in the US Armed Forces. Two of those five, Cpl Benjamin Kopp and Cpl Andrew Wilfahrt, are graduates of Rosemount High School. Money raised from the 5K will be used to fund scholarships for students.
(Witt and Severson with runner. Photo Source: RPD)