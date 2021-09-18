The Hastings City Council recently extended the City’s watering restrictions through October 1st. According to a City press release, watering lawns, landscaping or gardens is prohibited between the hours of 11 AM and 6 PM on any day. Recreational water use is prohibited, with the exception of swimming pools and where the water used is captured and/or recirculated. All other uses of potable water not otherwise for the protection of the public health, safety, and welfare, are prohibited. The City will allow a one-week exemption from the restrictions for newly planted sod, grass or landscaping if the property owner registers for the exemption with the City’s water utility. The restrictions comply with City Code, which requires that properties with even-numbered addresses sprinkle lawns only on days with even-numbered dates and properties with odd-numbered addresses sprinkle only on days with odd-numbered dates. An educational approach to enforcement will take place initially. Door hangers will be put on property owners’ doors who are in violation of the water restrictions. Subsequent violations of the restrictions and requirements are a petty misdemeanor, subject to a $50 fine, plus court fees.
Watering Ban Extended
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/09/watering-ban-extended/