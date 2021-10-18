316 Project Nears Completion

Mn DOT reports that crews have entered the final phase of construction along Highway 316 and are currently nearing completion of a new pond near the intersection of Highways 316 and 61. By the end of this week, crews anticipate having the majority of construction complete between Malcolm Avenue and 33rd Street. Construction from 33rd Street to Highway 61, including a new roundabout at Spiral boulevard, will continue into the first weeks of November. Get the latest information on the Mn DOT 316 project website.
(Storm Pond under Construction. Photo Source: City of Hastings)