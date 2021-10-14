Bigham Named To Advisory Group

Minnesota State Senator Karla Bigham has been appointed by Senate DFL Leader Melisa Lopez Franzen to serve on the State Correctional Facilities Security Audit Group. The group creates security standards for state correctional facilities, reviews inspection reports, and provides recommendations to the Commissioner of Corrections. In a statement, Bigham said that she looks forward to serving on this group with her colleagues as they provide support and guidance to correctional facilities across the state of Minnesota, adding that she is ready to get to work on improving these conditions and safety for prisoners and staff. The new legislative session begins in January.