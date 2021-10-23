Cardinals Leave It All On The Field

The Prescott Cardinals Football Team ended their 2021 Season with a 5-5 overall record on Friday night, after playing their hearts out in a 17-14 loss to the West Salem Panthers, in Level One of the WIAA Playoffs. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the final game, but join him alongside Head Coach Jordan Hansen for the Prescott Coaches Show on Saturday at 12:05pm, from Ptacek’s, looking back at the awesome year that was. Join them on KDWA AM 1460, and FM 97.7, Saturday, and also more in next week’s sports updates, in our 2021 Season Recap!