Catholic School Receives Grant

St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Vermillion is happy to report that students at the school will soon be able to check out updated materials from the school library. According to a post on social media, the school is a recent recipient of a grant from the Catholic Services Appeal Foundation to purchase new materials for the library. Foundation representative Harold Parsons was on hand at the school to hand deliver the grant check, which was graciously received by librarian Mrs. Nauer.
(Harold Parsons and Mrs. Nauer. Photo Source: St. John the Baptist Catholic School)