At Monday evening’s meeting, the Hastings City Council deliberated reinstating liquor license fees for city social establishments. Mayor Mary Fasbender commented on the Council’s deliberations.
The final decision will be made at a future meeting.
At Monday evening’s meeting, the Hastings City Council deliberated reinstating liquor license fees for city social establishments. Mayor Mary Fasbender commented on the Council’s deliberations.
The final decision will be made at a future meeting.
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/10/city-council-deliberates-reinstatement-of-liquor-license-fees/