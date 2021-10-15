CP Holiday Train Remains Virtual For 2021

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be a virtual event for the Hastings and Cottage Grove Area for 2021. Information provided by Holiday Train event organizers states that the in-person event continues to be postponed because of COVID, and there will be an online auction to support Friends in Need Food Shelf in St. Paul Park in lieu of the Cottage Grove stop of the Holiday Train. The auction will open on November 29th and run through December 10th. To learn more, bid on items, or make a donation, visit the online auction website.