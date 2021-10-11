Fleet Farm Purchased Former Target Store In Hastings

Fleet Farm has purchased 875 General Sieben Drive in Hastings. The existing building will be repurposed into a fully updated Fleet Farm retail store for customers and employees. The 126,000 square foot building is located at the southeast corner of Minnesota Highway 55 and General Sieben Drive. The building was constructed in 1999 and was formerly a Target Store. Fleet Farm has worked closely with the City of Hastings and its officials to drive economic growth, employment and sustainable re-use. Mayor Mary Fasbender is “excited that Fleet Farm has chosen Hastings! We look forward to continued economic growth.” Fleet Farm looks forward to opening the store to serve Hastings-area customers in Fall 2022.