Football FINAL: Hastings 54, Cretin 34

The Hastings Raiders Football Team closed out the 2021 Regular Season with a wild 54-34 win over Cretin Derham-Hall, that was not short on any excitement, and KDWA’s Stats King Dick Cragg has a bumper crop in our Sports Updates! With the win, the Raiders lock up the #2 seed in the upcoming Section 3AAAAA Playoffs, and will have a first round bye. Stay tuned to KDWA Sports over the next few days for more on the brackets, seeds, and matchups! We also have scores from all over the area from Wednesday, with KDWA’s Nick Tuckner! Get it all right here!!