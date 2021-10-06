The registration period for GobbleGait is now open and race organizers encourage participants to register soon. Runners signing up in the Early Turkey period will pay $10 for the 3K, $30 for the 8K and $30 for the Family 3K. The Early Turkey sign up period runs until 11:59 PM on November 7th. Standard registration rates will be $10 for the 3K, $35 for the 8K, and $30 for the Family 3K. Starting November 23rd, late registration fees will be $10 for the 3K, $40 for the 8K, and $30 for the Family 3K. The Family 3K is restricted to 4 to 10 members of an immediate family living in the same household. For complete info, visit GobbleGait.com.
GobbleGait Registration Info
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/10/gobblegait-registration-info/