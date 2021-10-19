Hastings Considers Arts Commission

At the October 4 City Council Meeting, the Hastings City Council discussed an Arts and Culture Commission proposal by HPAAC. The discussion led to Council referring further discussion to the Planning Committee. The Planning Committee met on October 14, and City Administrator Dan Wietecha commented on the result of the meeting.
The Arts Task Force would create a short-term workplan and make recommendations to Council on possible needed structure changes, such as transitioning into a commission, going forward. A motion to reinvigorate and expand the existing Arts Task Force to move toward a Council Commission passed unanimously.