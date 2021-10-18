Hastings Holds Opioid Town Hall Meeting

  • Filed under Featured

  • October 18, 2021

  • October 18, 2021

State Senator Karla Bigham and U.S. Congresswoman Angie Craig hosted a town hall at Hastings City Hall on Saturday, October 16th in order to listen to community advocates and concerned families shed light on fentanyl poisoning in the Hastings area.Topics discussed were social media influences on the availability of drugs, the proposed Section 230 amendment; Justice Against Malicious Algorithms Act, community wide communication, stigma related to substance use, available educational materials from the United Way of Hastings, the prosecution of dealers, county judge elections, drug related education in schools, boarder control of illegal substances, the fentanyl supply chain, along with Naloxone (Narcan) availability and training.
U.S. Congresswoman Angie Craig shares:

Click here for audio

    
State Senator Karla Bigham tells listeners:

Click here for audio

   
Local mother Bridgette Norring share the most common misconceptions:

Click here for audio

   
To learn the signs and symptoms of fentanyl poisoning see the United Way of Hastings website.

Click here for audio

   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/10/hastings-holds-opioid-town-hall-meeting/

Leave a Reply