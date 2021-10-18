Hastings Holds Opioid Town Hall Meeting

State Senator Karla Bigham and U.S. Congresswoman Angie Craig hosted a town hall at Hastings City Hall on Saturday, October 16th in order to listen to community advocates and concerned families shed light on fentanyl poisoning in the Hastings area.Topics discussed were social media influences on the availability of drugs, the proposed Section 230 amendment; Justice Against Malicious Algorithms Act, community wide communication, stigma related to substance use, available educational materials from the United Way of Hastings, the prosecution of dealers, county judge elections, drug related education in schools, boarder control of illegal substances, the fentanyl supply chain, along with Naloxone (Narcan) availability and training.
U.S. Congresswoman Angie Craig shares:
State Senator Karla Bigham tells listeners:
Local mother Bridgette Norring share the most common misconceptions:
To learn the signs and symptoms of fentanyl poisoning see the United Way of Hastings website.