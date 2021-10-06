Hastings Y Names New Director

Longtime Senior Sports Director at the YMCA of Hastings Brian Davis has been named the organization’s new Executive Director. Brian holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics from the University of Rochester and a masters of business administration in finance from Syracuse University. He’s worked at Northwest Airlines and Target, and he is on the District 200 School Board and active with the local Baseball and Basketball Boosters. Davis replaces Derrick Jaeger, who has taken a position with the YMCA of the North Equity Innovation Center.