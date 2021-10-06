HFD Open House Big Success

  • Filed under Featured

  • October 6, 2021

  • October 6, 2021

In observation of Fire Prevention Week, the Hastings Fire and EMS Department held an open house on Tuesday evening at Hastings Fire Hall. The event showcased the equipment and procedures used by HFD and helped to educate the public on fire safety. One younger attendee said that fire equipment was not the biggest reason to come out.

Click here for audio

   
Aside from the cookies, firefighting equipment was interesting to another youngster.

Click here for audio

   
And one young man felt he would like to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Click here for audio

   
The open house ran from 7 to 8:30 PM on a beautiful evening in Hastings.

Click here for audio

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/10/hfd-open-house-big-success/

Leave a Reply