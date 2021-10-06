HFD Open House Big Success

In observation of Fire Prevention Week, the Hastings Fire and EMS Department held an open house on Tuesday evening at Hastings Fire Hall. The event showcased the equipment and procedures used by HFD and helped to educate the public on fire safety. One younger attendee said that fire equipment was not the biggest reason to come out.
Aside from the cookies, firefighting equipment was interesting to another youngster.
And one young man felt he would like to follow in his father’s footsteps.
The open house ran from 7 to 8:30 PM on a beautiful evening in Hastings.