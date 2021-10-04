It’s HOMECOMING WEEK at Prescott High School, and the festivities are already underway with plenty of events, contests, dress up days, lunch fun, and so much more, leading up to all of the athletic events throughout the week! Athletic Director Andrew Caudill joined KDWA Sports on Monday, to chat about his first homecoming as a Cardinal, and what to expect this week. Also, Caudill talked about each of the Fall Sports Teams, as some are set to hit playoffs, including Golf in Sectionals, on Tuesday!