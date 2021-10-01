“In The Garden” To Feature Local Couple

A Hastings couple, Julian and Myrna, who have lived in their 14th Street home for over 50 years and tend to a beautifully landscaped property will be featured on this week’s In the Garden with Kelly and Char. The show visited their home earlier this fall and recorded a program which will air this week here on KDWA radio. Host Kelly Casey said she had noticed the well tended gardens and couldn’t resist finding out who was behind all the work. In The Garden has featured nearly 200 garden-themed topics over 5 seasons and can be heard each Wednesday on air and online at KDWA.com.
(Julian and Myrna. Photo Credit: Kelly Casey)