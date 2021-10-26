ISD #200 Election Voting Details

Hastings Public Schools ISD #200 has three board seats open during the 2021 District General Election. Absentee ballot voting is currently available at the Hastings Middle School Main Office or the Dakota County Government Center from 8:00am-3:00pm Monday thru Friday. There will also be weekend hours available for early voting on Saturday, October 30th from 10:00am-3:00pm at the Hastings Middle School. Election day is Tuesday, November 2nd. Due to the geographical size of the district there are several polling places. As for all elections, polling places are subject to change. For those interested in voting in-person on election day, make sure to check your polling place shortly before heading out to vote on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Poll Finder search engine. Voters can enter their address and know exactly where to cast their vote.