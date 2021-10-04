Linscheid To Attend Leadership Course

HPD Sgt. Kyle Linscheid recently started Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC). This ten-week intensive program, sponsored by Eagan Police Department, prepares law enforcement supervisors for senior leadership positions by uniquely combining academic principles with practical applications. According to the City of Hastings, Linscheid is one of 23 future leaders attending from the metro area. Linscheid began his career with the Hastings Police Department in 2008 and has served as Patrol Officer, School Resource Officer, and Drug Task Force Investigator/Team Leader, before being promoted to Sgt. in 2017. Chief Bryan Schafer, Deputy Chief David Wilske, and Cmdr. Bryan Schowalter are also graduates of this program.
(Sgt. Kyle Linscheid. Photo Source: City of Hastings)