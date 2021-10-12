Masks Required At HHS

On Monday, October 11, ISD 200 announced that all persons inside Hastings High School before, during and after school hours when students are present are now required to wear a mask or face covering regardless of vaccination status. According to information provided by High School Principal Mike Johnson, while the county COVID numbers are at 46 per 10,000, the district number has reached 51.4. The threshold for moving to required masking for everyone (k-12) is 50. This change will remain in effect for a minimum of two weeks from Monday, October 11. To learn about exemptions to wearing face coverings, the exemption process and alternative mitigation strategies, please review the “Return To In-Person Learning” Plan.