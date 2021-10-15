MFD Hires EMT

The Miesville Fire Department has announced the hiring of EMT Julia Napper. According to a post on social media, Julia spent the summer and early fall preparing and training for her National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians Exam. Julia is committed to serving the Miesville community and beyond. In addition to Miesville, she recently started in Hastings as a part-time Firefighter/EMT. Her goal is to one day become a full-time Firefighter/Paramedic. In her free time, she enjoys horse back riding and barrel racing. MFD officials state that if she’s not at the Miesville Fire Hall, she’s probably either at a rodeo or up at the Hastings Fire Station.