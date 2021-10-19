Nininger Road Pedestrian Study

Earlier this year, the City of Hastings requested Dakota County to review speed and pedestrian safety complaints along Nininger Road in Hastings. The County has recently finished a Pilot Study for a mid-block crossing enhancement between Madison Street and Pleasant Drive, but recommended an engineering assessment along the corridor from Riverdale Drive to Pine Street before investing in any improvements. At Monday evening’s Hastings City Council meeting, Council member Jen Fox commented on the study.
The Pedestrian Safety Assessment is estimated to cost $100,000, and Dakota County would lead this effort, subject to their cost share policy. Therefore, the County is requesting support from the City of Hastings prior to programming the Pedestrian Safety Assessment in their 2022 Budget. This would require the City of Hastings to contribute 15%, or $15,000, toward the study.