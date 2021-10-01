Nitrates Found In Prescott Water Supply

The City of Prescott reports that City Well #3 has been taken out of service as part of a standard rotation with well #2 on September 9, 2021 and has switched over to well #2 and #4 for all water service. According to a City press release, on September 24, the City received a test result for well #3 for nitrate levels totaling 12.1 mg/L. As a result, the DNR required a confirmation test to verify excess levels, which totaled 12.2 mg/L resulting in an average of 12.1 mg/L. This level exceeds Wisconsin DNR standards for safe drinking water. In the coming weeks and months, engineers will be exploring options for casing a new well in a new location or alternatively bringing well #3 into compliance through treatment options for the removal of nitrates or reconstruction of current well. According to the press release, the City of Prescott takes its duty to provide safe clean drinking water to all residents extremely seriously. The DNR wants to ensure all water users are aware of the health concerns related to drinking excess levels of nitrates. For questions regarding the safety of the City of Prescott drinking water please contact DNR Water Supply Engineer Corey Larson at 715-928-1624. For other questions please call Prescott City Hall at 715-262-5544.