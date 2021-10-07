Prescott Budget Work Continues

On October 6th, the Prescott Finance Committee continued work on the 2022 budget for Prescott. During the meeting, the departments of the City presented their budgets for the upcoming year, with several departments indicating a zero percent change, and others seeking funding for capital improvement projects. Debt service, court, general fund revenues and capital project budgets were also reviewed. The committee consensus is to include all one time requests and capital projects in the 2022 budget. The final budget hearing will be held at the November 22nd city council meeting. If an additional finance meeting is needed it will be scheduled for October 18th and/or October 25.