Prescott Council Deliberates Well 3

The Prescott City Council recently heard an updated report on nitrate levels in Well 3. According to the meeting minutes from the October 11th meeting, City Administrator Matt Wolf and City Engineer Greg Adams presented information saying the well exceeds the state standards for nitrates. Adams stated the DNR will have some jurisdiction over what the city needs to do for the well repair. Options are construct a new well and wellhouse, design a test well at the new site, abandon the old well. Another option would be to treat for nitrate through a membrane reverse osmosis. The membrane reverse osmosis can also get rid of other chemicals. Alderperson Otwell asked if the DNR has a timeline when this would need to be completed. Otwell also asked if city staff knew anything about the aquifer. Alderperson Daugherty stated the city will probably have to do this for all of the wells. Adams stated water quality is getting a little more polluted. Third option would be to drill the well deeper in the same location. The council would like to look at options 2 & 3. No final decision was made at the meeting, and the City will continue to study the options.